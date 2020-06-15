125 King George Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Super well maintained town home recently renovated. Beautiful new ceramic tile back splash in kitchen along with a chic new pendant light over the kitchen sink. New light fixtures in both bathrooms and framed mirrors. All outlet and light switches have been replaced. Stylish new oil bronzed door knobs throughout. Close to all bases, shopping, and schools. Lawn care is provided by the Homeowners Association, so no spending your weekends mowing the lawn. Instead, you can relax in the pool, go to the beach, visit the State and National Parks or just enjoy all that Jacksonville has to offer. Open floor plan. Patio in back. Access to community pool. Easy access to schools, shopping and restaurants. Just minutes from Camp Lejeune's Main Gate!