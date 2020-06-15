All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 125 King George Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
125 King George Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

125 King George Court

125 King George Court · (910) 455-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

125 King George Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super well maintained town home recently renovated. Beautiful new ceramic tile back splash in kitchen along with a chic new pendant light over the kitchen sink. New light fixtures in both bathrooms and framed mirrors. All outlet and light switches have been replaced. Stylish new oil bronzed door knobs throughout. Close to all bases, shopping, and schools. Lawn care is provided by the Homeowners Association, so no spending your weekends mowing the lawn. Instead, you can relax in the pool, go to the beach, visit the State and National Parks or just enjoy all that Jacksonville has to offer. Open floor plan. Patio in back. Access to community pool. Easy access to schools, shopping and restaurants. Just minutes from Camp Lejeune's Main Gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 King George Court have any available units?
125 King George Court has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 King George Court have?
Some of 125 King George Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 King George Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 King George Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 King George Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 King George Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 125 King George Court offer parking?
No, 125 King George Court does not offer parking.
Does 125 King George Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 King George Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 King George Court have a pool?
Yes, 125 King George Court has a pool.
Does 125 King George Court have accessible units?
No, 125 King George Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 King George Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 King George Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 King George Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 King George Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 King George Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity