Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Looking for a great place to live? Check out this two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse located only minutes from shopping, entertainment, and Camp Lejeune. First floor has ceramic tile throughout. Nice privacy fenced backyard that backs up to wooded area with patio that is shaded in the afternoon. Bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a private bath. Large kitchen has eat in kitchen and plenty of storage space. Pets negotiable with pet fee.