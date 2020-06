Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan ice maker oven refrigerator

Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located in Jacksonville. Just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Both bedrooms are up stairs leaving the downstairs for entertaining. Back yard is fenced in. All pets must be approved by the owner. Make an appointment today to see!!!