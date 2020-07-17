All apartments in Jacksonville
120 Creekview Drive

120 Creekview Dr · (252) 503-3912
Location

120 Creekview Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Creekview Drive · Avail. Jul 27

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
120 Creekview Drive Available 07/27/20 Remarkable 2 Bedroom Duplex- 120 Creekview Drive - Wonderful duplex, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, lovely kitchen with modern appliances. Modern light fixtures, bathroom fixtures and paint colors. Wood burning fireplace, large private back yard, privacy fence for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants and other businesses.

This home is pet negotiable! Small pets only! Must be at least 1 year old and up to date on shots. Documentation will be required.

This property is in the following school districts: Northwood Elementary School, Northwoods Park Middle School, Jacksonville High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3YIol/120-Creekview-Drive-Jacksonville-NC-28540

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Creekview Drive have any available units?
120 Creekview Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 120 Creekview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Creekview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Creekview Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Creekview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Creekview Drive has units with air conditioning.
