118 Runnymeade Drive.
118 Runnymeade Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

118 Runnymeade Drive

118 Runnymeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Runnymeade Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The lovely front porch wraps around the left side of the home to French doors that lead into the formal dining room. As you enter the home, hardwood floors greet you in the 14x11 foyer. Off to the left in the living room, to the right the stairs leading to the bedrooms. Through the living room the formal dining room with entry into the kitchen. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances to include glass top range, microwave hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, as well as a breakfast nook with bay windows. In the hallway to the kitchen from the front door is a half bath. Upstairs are four bedrooms, all carpeted. The master bathroom has his and hers sinks, standing shower, walk-in closet, and garden tub. The second bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The door in the family room leads out onto the deck overlooking the fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have any available units?
118 Runnymeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 118 Runnymeade Drive have?
Some of 118 Runnymeade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Runnymeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Runnymeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Runnymeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Runnymeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Runnymeade Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Runnymeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Runnymeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Runnymeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Runnymeade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Runnymeade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Runnymeade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

