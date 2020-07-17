118 Runnymeade Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The lovely front porch wraps around the left side of the home to French doors that lead into the formal dining room. As you enter the home, hardwood floors greet you in the 14x11 foyer. Off to the left in the living room, to the right the stairs leading to the bedrooms. Through the living room the formal dining room with entry into the kitchen. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances to include glass top range, microwave hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, as well as a breakfast nook with bay windows. In the hallway to the kitchen from the front door is a half bath. Upstairs are four bedrooms, all carpeted. The master bathroom has his and hers sinks, standing shower, walk-in closet, and garden tub. The second bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The door in the family room leads out onto the deck overlooking the fenced in backyard.