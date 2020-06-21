109 Bellechasse Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony. Upon driving up to this property you will notice that you are located in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by mature landscaping and well manicured yard. This all brick home is sure to delight every member of your household. Step into a two-story foyer with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through the downstairs. To the right you will find a beautiful study, office, home library or family area. To the left is an exquisite formal dining area with wainscotting. Tons of space for all of your family gatherings. The pass through from the formal dining to the kitchen boasts a wet bar with sink. The chef in your family will fall in love withthis gourmet kitchen. This kitchen has everything! Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, tons of counter and cabinet space and beautiful hardwood floors. With an open entertaining