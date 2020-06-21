All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC
109 Bellechasse Way
109 Bellechasse Way

109 Bellechasse Way · No Longer Available
Location

109 Bellechasse Way, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony. Upon driving up to this property you will notice that you are located in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by mature landscaping and well manicured yard. This all brick home is sure to delight every member of your household. Step into a two-story foyer with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through the downstairs. To the right you will find a beautiful study, office, home library or family area. To the left is an exquisite formal dining area with wainscotting. Tons of space for all of your family gatherings. The pass through from the formal dining to the kitchen boasts a wet bar with sink. The chef in your family will fall in love withthis gourmet kitchen. This kitchen has everything! Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, tons of counter and cabinet space and beautiful hardwood floors. With an open entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Bellechasse Way have any available units?
109 Bellechasse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 109 Bellechasse Way have?
Some of 109 Bellechasse Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Bellechasse Way currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bellechasse Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bellechasse Way pet-friendly?
No, 109 Bellechasse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way offer parking?
Yes, 109 Bellechasse Way does offer parking.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Bellechasse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way have a pool?
No, 109 Bellechasse Way does not have a pool.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way have accessible units?
No, 109 Bellechasse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Bellechasse Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Bellechasse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Bellechasse Way does not have units with air conditioning.
