Jacksonville, NC
108 Gloria Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

108 Gloria Place

108 Gloria Place · (910) 353-3735
Location

108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1922 sqft

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home. The living room is perfectly sized and has a gas log fireplace for those chilly Carolina evenings. All bedrooms are nicely sized and just waiting for you to move in and decorate and call it home. There is a large shed in the backyard for plenty of storage space and a 2 car side load garage as well. The backyard isgoing to be your new favorite spot to relax and do some bird watching. The birds especially love visiting the holly bushes and azaleas on the property. New energy efficient appliances and windows have been installed as well as lots of new flooring and fresh paint. The SimpliSafe alarm system will be removed before the tenant moves into the home. ***Sorry, this is a NO PETS property.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Gloria Place have any available units?
108 Gloria Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Gloria Place have?
Some of 108 Gloria Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Gloria Place currently offering any rent specials?
108 Gloria Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Gloria Place pet-friendly?
No, 108 Gloria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 108 Gloria Place offer parking?
Yes, 108 Gloria Place does offer parking.
Does 108 Gloria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Gloria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Gloria Place have a pool?
No, 108 Gloria Place does not have a pool.
Does 108 Gloria Place have accessible units?
No, 108 Gloria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Gloria Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Gloria Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Gloria Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Gloria Place does not have units with air conditioning.
