108 Gloria Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home. The living room is perfectly sized and has a gas log fireplace for those chilly Carolina evenings. All bedrooms are nicely sized and just waiting for you to move in and decorate and call it home. There is a large shed in the backyard for plenty of storage space and a 2 car side load garage as well. The backyard isgoing to be your new favorite spot to relax and do some bird watching. The birds especially love visiting the holly bushes and azaleas on the property. New energy efficient appliances and windows have been installed as well as lots of new flooring and fresh paint. The SimpliSafe alarm system will be removed before the tenant moves into the home. ***Sorry, this is a NO PETS property.***