Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
107 Armstrong Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM
Check Availability
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
107 Armstrong Drive
107 Armstrong Drive
·
(910) 467-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
107 Armstrong Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,050
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have any available units?
107 Armstrong Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Armstrong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Armstrong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Armstrong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Armstrong Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Armstrong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Armstrong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
