104 Pisgah Ct.
104 Pisgah Ct.

104 Pisgah Ct · (252) 503-3912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Pisgah Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Pisgah Ct. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
104 Pisgah Ct. Available 04/09/20 Very Nice 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome-104 Pisgah Ct. - Great location! Centrally located off of Gumbranch Road. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Beautiful cabinetry, modern appliances and roomy living room. Home comes with a beautiful privacy fence to enjoy quiet backyard. Pets 20 pounds or less only. No exceptions.

This home is pet friendly! No dangerous breeds allowed! Small pets, less than 20 lbs only!

No smoking permitted in the home!

This property is in the following school districts: Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, Jacksonville High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3AbEh/104-Pisgah-Court-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

(RLNE2304618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have any available units?
104 Pisgah Ct. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Pisgah Ct. have?
Some of 104 Pisgah Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Pisgah Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Pisgah Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Pisgah Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. offer parking?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have a pool?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have accessible units?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Pisgah Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Pisgah Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Pisgah Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
