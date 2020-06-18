Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

104 Pisgah Ct. Available 04/09/20 Very Nice 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome-104 Pisgah Ct. - Great location! Centrally located off of Gumbranch Road. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Beautiful cabinetry, modern appliances and roomy living room. Home comes with a beautiful privacy fence to enjoy quiet backyard. Pets 20 pounds or less only. No exceptions.



This home is pet friendly! No dangerous breeds allowed! Small pets, less than 20 lbs only!



No smoking permitted in the home!



This property is in the following school districts: Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, Jacksonville High School.



For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3AbEh/104-Pisgah-Court-Jacksonville-NC-28546



If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!



