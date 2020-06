Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath home located conveniently close to area bases and area shopping!!! This home boasts an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in closet in the master and a large 2 car garage. The back yard is large and has a shed for tenant use!!! A must see!!! Call today to schedule a showing.