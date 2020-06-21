All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1006 Onsville Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
1006 Onsville Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1006 Onsville Dr

1006 Onsville Drive · (910) 330-6917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 Onsville Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport. The chef in your family will have it all with a BRAND NEW high-end kitchen, an abundance of cabinet and counter space as well as matching stainless appliances. The home also features gorgeous solid hardwoods, tiled kitchen & baths, designer paint & all new lighting & plumbing fixtures throughout. The back yard is GORGEOUS with a patio and covered gazebo that is perfect for family gatherings and cook-outs, you do not want to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME!! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED IN THIS RENTAL PROPERTY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Onsville Dr have any available units?
1006 Onsville Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Onsville Dr have?
Some of 1006 Onsville Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Onsville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Onsville Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Onsville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Onsville Dr does offer parking.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr have a pool?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr have accessible units?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Onsville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Onsville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1006 Onsville Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity