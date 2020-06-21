Amenities

1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport. The chef in your family will have it all with a BRAND NEW high-end kitchen, an abundance of cabinet and counter space as well as matching stainless appliances. The home also features gorgeous solid hardwoods, tiled kitchen & baths, designer paint & all new lighting & plumbing fixtures throughout. The back yard is GORGEOUS with a patio and covered gazebo that is perfect for family gatherings and cook-outs, you do not want to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME!! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED IN THIS RENTAL PROPERTY!



(RLNE4167274)