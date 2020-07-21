All apartments in Iredell County
493 Presbyterian Road

493 Presbyterian Road · No Longer Available
Location

493 Presbyterian Road, Iredell County, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Come see the Fresh look of this 4BD 2.5BA brick ranch. Large yard with oversized deck and detached storage building. Spacious living room with brick fireplace (for looks only). The large laundry room offers additional storage. Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom vanities, refinished wood floors, neutral paint. The fireplace is for looks only, it is sealed off and inoperable. No large dogs.
Satellite internet is the only internet available. DSL is not an option. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Presbyterian Road have any available units?
493 Presbyterian Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 493 Presbyterian Road have?
Some of 493 Presbyterian Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Presbyterian Road currently offering any rent specials?
493 Presbyterian Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Presbyterian Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 Presbyterian Road is pet friendly.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road offer parking?
No, 493 Presbyterian Road does not offer parking.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Presbyterian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road have a pool?
No, 493 Presbyterian Road does not have a pool.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road have accessible units?
No, 493 Presbyterian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Presbyterian Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Presbyterian Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Presbyterian Road does not have units with air conditioning.
