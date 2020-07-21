493 Presbyterian Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Come see the Fresh look of this 4BD 2.5BA brick ranch. Large yard with oversized deck and detached storage building. Spacious living room with brick fireplace (for looks only). The large laundry room offers additional storage. Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom vanities, refinished wood floors, neutral paint. The fireplace is for looks only, it is sealed off and inoperable. No large dogs.

Satellite internet is the only internet available. DSL is not an option. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.