Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage media room online portal hot tub

Flagstone at Indian Trail is located in Indian Trail, North Carolina just outside of Charlotte. Our community is only minutes away from Highway-74, Interstate-485 and downtown Matthews which is home to boutique shopping and local eateries. Residents are delighted by the amenities that Flagstone at Indian Trail has to offer including a swimming pool with sundeck seating, an outdoor kitchen and outdoor fitness park. Even your furry friends can take advantage of the amenities at our dog park with agility equipment. Each one, two and three bedroom home for rent offers quality and convenience complete with washer and dryer connections, coat closets, linen closets and additional outdoor storage. Enjoy premium features such as built-in entertainment centers that are pre-wired for surround sound and your own private patio or balcony. All of this combined with superior resident service, 24-hour emergency maintenance, online resident services and bill pay make Flagstone at Indian Trail the perfe