Indian Trail, NC
8507 Beacon Hills Rd
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:58 AM

8507 Beacon Hills Rd

8507 Beacon Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Beacon Hills Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Beacon Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the desirable Beacon Hills subdivision of Indian Trail just off of Idlewild Rd and near I-485. This home is in close proximity to many local shops and a few well maintained golf courses. This lovely 4 bed / 2 bath home sits on .39 acres of land and boasts 2088 Sq Ft.

Virtual link: https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480882?idx=1

Available for a Immediate move - in

This beautiful home Features:

*Foyer with ceramic tile,
*Living Room with a wood burning fire place,
*Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops,
*Dinning room with patio doors,
*Washer and dryer hookups,
*Walk in attic,
*Central air and heat,
*Chocolate laminate hardwood flooring,
*Storage shed and large driveway,
*Corner lot

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School assignments;

Hemby Bridge Elementary
Porter Ridge Middle
Porter Ridge High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have any available units?
8507 Beacon Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have?
Some of 8507 Beacon Hills Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 Beacon Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8507 Beacon Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 Beacon Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8507 Beacon Hills Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8507 Beacon Hills Rd has units with air conditioning.
