8507 Beacon Hills Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the desirable Beacon Hills subdivision of Indian Trail just off of Idlewild Rd and near I-485. This home is in close proximity to many local shops and a few well maintained golf courses. This lovely 4 bed / 2 bath home sits on .39 acres of land and boasts 2088 Sq Ft.



Virtual link: https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480882?idx=1



Available for a Immediate move - in



This beautiful home Features:



*Foyer with ceramic tile,

*Living Room with a wood burning fire place,

*Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops,

*Dinning room with patio doors,

*Washer and dryer hookups,

*Walk in attic,

*Central air and heat,

*Chocolate laminate hardwood flooring,

*Storage shed and large driveway,

*Corner lot



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School assignments;



Hemby Bridge Elementary

Porter Ridge Middle

Porter Ridge High