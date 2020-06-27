8507 Beacon Hills Rd

Amenities
Located in the desirable Beacon Hills subdivision of Indian Trail just off of Idlewild Rd and near I-485. This home is in close proximity to many local shops and a few well maintained golf courses. This lovely 4 bed / 2 bath home sits on .39 acres of land and boasts 2088 Sq Ft.
Virtual link: https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1480882?idx=1
Available for a Immediate move - in
This beautiful home Features:
*Foyer with ceramic tile,
*Living Room with a wood burning fire place,
*Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops,
*Dinning room with patio doors,
*Washer and dryer hookups,
*Walk in attic,
*Central air and heat,
*Chocolate laminate hardwood flooring,
*Storage shed and large driveway,
*Corner lot
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also visit our website at www.K2Rental.com.
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
School assignments;
Hemby Bridge Elementary
Porter Ridge Middle
Porter Ridge High