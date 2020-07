Amenities

This beautiful 2 story home features 5 bedrooms + office, 3 full bathrooms and over 3500 square feet. Lower level has formal living, formal dining, kitchen with granite, breakfast and 2 story living room with fireplace. Master Bed/Bath, 6th bedroom/office, full bath and laundry down. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms and full bath. Located in Indian Trail near I-485 and golf courses, minutes from Charlotte. Rent this home with first month's rent + $2095 deposit.