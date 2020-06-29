5522 Golden Pond Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Modern Updates Nestled in a Cozy and Quiet Country Setting. No HOA! Spacious Rooms with Ceiling Fans. A New Patio has been Added just off the Oversized Living Room accessible via the Sliding Patio Doors. New Countertops and Tile Backsplash in the Large Kitchen with Lot's of Cabinet Space. Appliances Included are a Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Whole Home is Electric. HVAC Unit is Only a Year Old. Indian Trail, Antioch and Sun Valley School District. Schedule an Appointment Now, This Home Won't Be Available Long! Email for more info. 1 small indoor pet permitted. (Furniture pictured in living room not included)