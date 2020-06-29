All apartments in Indian Trail
5522 Golden Pond Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:14 AM

5522 Golden Pond Drive

5522 Golden Pond Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Golden Pond Dr, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Modern Updates Nestled in a Cozy and Quiet Country Setting. No HOA! Spacious Rooms with Ceiling Fans. A New Patio has been Added just off the Oversized Living Room accessible via the Sliding Patio Doors. New Countertops and Tile Backsplash in the Large Kitchen with Lot's of Cabinet Space. Appliances Included are a Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Whole Home is Electric. HVAC Unit is Only a Year Old. Indian Trail, Antioch and Sun Valley School District. Schedule an Appointment Now, This Home Won't Be Available Long! Email for more info. 1 small indoor pet permitted. (Furniture pictured in living room not included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have any available units?
5522 Golden Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have?
Some of 5522 Golden Pond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Golden Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Golden Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Golden Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 Golden Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Golden Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Golden Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 5522 Golden Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 5522 Golden Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Golden Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Golden Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5522 Golden Pond Drive has units with air conditioning.
