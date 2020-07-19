5111 Alysheba Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home is located in the desired Bonterra Neighborhood with Porter Ridge Schools. Great neighborhood with lots of amenities: pool, playground, equestrian facilities, club house, tennis courts, and walking trails. Open concept home filled with lots of natural light, spacious front and side covered porches, large bedrooms with nice size closets, gas log fireplace in the living room, architectural details throughout. Home has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed.