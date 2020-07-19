All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 Alysheba Drive

5111 Alysheba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Alysheba Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in the desired Bonterra Neighborhood with Porter Ridge Schools. Great neighborhood with lots of amenities: pool, playground, equestrian facilities, club house, tennis courts, and walking trails. Open concept home filled with lots of natural light, spacious front and side covered porches, large bedrooms with nice size closets, gas log fireplace in the living room, architectural details throughout. Home has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have any available units?
5111 Alysheba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5111 Alysheba Drive have?
Some of 5111 Alysheba Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Alysheba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Alysheba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Alysheba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Alysheba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5111 Alysheba Drive offers parking.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Alysheba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5111 Alysheba Drive has a pool.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have accessible units?
No, 5111 Alysheba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 Alysheba Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 Alysheba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 Alysheba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
