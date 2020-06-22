All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
5104 Faith Church Road
5104 Faith Church Road

5104 Faith Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Faith Church Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Faith Church Road have any available units?
5104 Faith Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5104 Faith Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Faith Church Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Faith Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Faith Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road offer parking?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road have a pool?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road have accessible units?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Faith Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Faith Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
