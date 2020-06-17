5049 Poplar Glen Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage. Granite tile countertops, stainless appliances, modern pendant lights, vaulted ceilings in living room, huge sunroom, updated bathrooms, generous walk-in closet in master with plantation shutters and ample space in the charming backyard. Just 5 minutes to I-485, shopping and restaurants!



Checkout the 360 tour here: bit.ly/5049PoplarGlen360



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.