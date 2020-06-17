All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 5049 Poplar Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:46 PM

5049 Poplar Glen Drive

5049 Poplar Glen Drive · (704) 601-7262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage. Granite tile countertops, stainless appliances, modern pendant lights, vaulted ceilings in living room, huge sunroom, updated bathrooms, generous walk-in closet in master with plantation shutters and ample space in the charming backyard. Just 5 minutes to I-485, shopping and restaurants!

Checkout the 360 tour here: bit.ly/5049PoplarGlen360

Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have any available units?
5049 Poplar Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have?
Some of 5049 Poplar Glen Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 Poplar Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5049 Poplar Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 Poplar Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5049 Poplar Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5049 Poplar Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5049 Poplar Glen Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity