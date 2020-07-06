All apartments in Indian Trail
4085 Holly Villa Circle
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:21 PM

4085 Holly Villa Circle

4085 Holly Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4085 Holly Villa Circle, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138753

After registering at this site you will receive code for a lock box. This is a self guided tour.

LOCK BOX IS AT THE RIGHT HAND SIDE OF THE DOOR AT THE WATER HYDRANT

3 bedroom /2.5 bath townhome with master bedroom on the first floor, spacious loft/bonus room, hardwood and carpet flooring with vinyl flooring in bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen has Granite Countertops and comes with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fire place. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room has washer and Dryer (electric) Hookups. Outside is a screened in porch, and a spacious fenced in backyard. Pets are okay with owner approval. HOA is paid by the owner. Some of the HOA benefits available to the tenant: play ground, a large common area, and free lawn care.

Pet are okay with owner approval
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Screened lanai,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

