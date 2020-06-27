All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 4009 Thorndale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
4009 Thorndale Road
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:06 PM

4009 Thorndale Road

4009 Thorndale Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4009 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Master BR on main level, and 2nd master-like bedroom with private bath upstairs! This full-brick home offers 6 BR in total, with 3.5 bath and 3866 s.f. of living space. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout main living areas. Beautiful two-story foyer has office with french doors on one side and spacious dining room on the other. Large great room is open to kitchen featuring granite countertops and tile backsplash. Great sized bedrooms and lots of walk-in closets. Located in Sheridan in Indian Tail on a cul de sac, featuring community pool. Mature trees, oversized deck. Excellent Union County schools.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Thorndale Road have any available units?
4009 Thorndale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4009 Thorndale Road have?
Some of 4009 Thorndale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Thorndale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Thorndale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Thorndale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Thorndale Road is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road offer parking?
No, 4009 Thorndale Road does not offer parking.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Thorndale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Thorndale Road has a pool.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road have accessible units?
No, 4009 Thorndale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Thorndale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Thorndale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Thorndale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University