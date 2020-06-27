4009 Thorndale Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Master BR on main level, and 2nd master-like bedroom with private bath upstairs! This full-brick home offers 6 BR in total, with 3.5 bath and 3866 s.f. of living space. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout main living areas. Beautiful two-story foyer has office with french doors on one side and spacious dining room on the other. Large great room is open to kitchen featuring granite countertops and tile backsplash. Great sized bedrooms and lots of walk-in closets. Located in Sheridan in Indian Tail on a cul de sac, featuring community pool. Mature trees, oversized deck. Excellent Union County schools.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.