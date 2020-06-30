All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 3101 Less Traveled Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
3101 Less Traveled Trail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

3101 Less Traveled Trail

3101 Less Traveled Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3101 Less Traveled Trail, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Crismark

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
New carpet and neutral paint throughout! Desirable Crismark subdivision in Indian Trail offers community clubhouse and pool and many other amenities! Perfectly located near I-485 and Hwy 74. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 2200 s.f. Main level has a formal dining room, a great room that is open to the kitchen and an office. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sink vanity and combination shower/garden tub. Spacious back yard with trees behind offers privacy. Assigned to the popular schools of Hemby Bridge Elementary, Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have any available units?
3101 Less Traveled Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have?
Some of 3101 Less Traveled Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Less Traveled Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Less Traveled Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Less Traveled Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Less Traveled Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail offer parking?
No, 3101 Less Traveled Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Less Traveled Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Less Traveled Trail has a pool.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have accessible units?
No, 3101 Less Traveled Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Less Traveled Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Less Traveled Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Less Traveled Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University