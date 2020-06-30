3101 Less Traveled Trail

Amenities

New carpet and neutral paint throughout! Desirable Crismark subdivision in Indian Trail offers community clubhouse and pool and many other amenities! Perfectly located near I-485 and Hwy 74. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 2200 s.f. Main level has a formal dining room, a great room that is open to the kitchen and an office. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sink vanity and combination shower/garden tub. Spacious back yard with trees behind offers privacy. Assigned to the popular schools of Hemby Bridge Elementary, Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S.



