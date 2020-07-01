All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
309 Kennerly Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

309 Kennerly Drive

309 Kennerly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Kennerly Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Brick Ranch sits on approx. 1/3 acre lot with large oak trees providing an amazing canopy for this home. The home features large eat in kitchen, Refrigerator not provided, Spacious laundry room, Great room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out except kitchen. Huge backyard with deck for evening lounging under the trees. This home does not allow pets. Tenant Occupied, Photos are from prior to current tenant. Do not disturb Tenant Contact Brian Simpson with Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your viewing appointment. (704) 628-7096 or info@prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Kennerly Drive have any available units?
309 Kennerly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 309 Kennerly Drive have?
Some of 309 Kennerly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Kennerly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Kennerly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Kennerly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Kennerly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Kennerly Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Kennerly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Kennerly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Kennerly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Kennerly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Kennerly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Kennerly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

