309 Kennerly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This Brick Ranch sits on approx. 1/3 acre lot with large oak trees providing an amazing canopy for this home. The home features large eat in kitchen, Refrigerator not provided, Spacious laundry room, Great room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out except kitchen. Huge backyard with deck for evening lounging under the trees. This home does not allow pets. Tenant Occupied, Photos are from prior to current tenant. Do not disturb Tenant Contact Brian Simpson with Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your viewing appointment. (704) 628-7096 or info@prismpd.com