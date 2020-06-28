All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated September 10 2019 at 9:06 PM

3006 Harvest Red Road

3006 Harvest Red Road · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Harvest Red Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Step into this gorgeous 2 Story 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home with Bedroom on the Main and so much more. Newly renovated with upgrades throughout. Open living plan with Livng, Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Areas all accessible to one another. Lots of window light, freshly painted and hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring. The Upper Level boasts 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Hall Bath plus a Beautiful Master Suite with Private Bath. Upstairs Laundry Room with cabinets and shelves for extra storage. Private Fenced-in Backyard with patio and lots of room for entertaining. Backs up to a green space. Extended double 2 car garage with lots of cabinets and work space. Walking distance to schools. Convenient to shopping & Hwy 74. Neighborhood offers a pond, recreation area, playground, and sidewalks.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Holly Park;
High school: Sun Valley High School;
Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School;
Elementary school: Sun Valley Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2002
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have any available units?
3006 Harvest Red Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3006 Harvest Red Road have?
Some of 3006 Harvest Red Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Harvest Red Road currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Harvest Red Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Harvest Red Road pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Harvest Red Road offers parking.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have a pool?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have accessible units?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Harvest Red Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Harvest Red Road does not have units with air conditioning.
