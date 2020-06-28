3006 Harvest Red Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated playground extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Step into this gorgeous 2 Story 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home with Bedroom on the Main and so much more. Newly renovated with upgrades throughout. Open living plan with Livng, Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Areas all accessible to one another. Lots of window light, freshly painted and hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring. The Upper Level boasts 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Hall Bath plus a Beautiful Master Suite with Private Bath. Upstairs Laundry Room with cabinets and shelves for extra storage. Private Fenced-in Backyard with patio and lots of room for entertaining. Backs up to a green space. Extended double 2 car garage with lots of cabinets and work space. Walking distance to schools. Convenient to shopping & Hwy 74. Neighborhood offers a pond, recreation area, playground, and sidewalks.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Holly Park;

High school: Sun Valley High School;

Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School;

Elementary school: Sun Valley Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2002

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.