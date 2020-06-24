2013 Trigger Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This Charleston-style charmer has every detail covered for the look and feel of a low-country home right here in Indian Trail. You will immediately notice the two covered porches overlooking the common areas as soon as you pull up- perfect for rocking chairs and socializing (even the ceilings are painted Haint blue for all you Charleston historians). Formal foyer area greets you as you walk-in. Hardwood floors through common areas. Gorgeous fireplace and built-ins finish the living room. Galley style kitchen adjacent to dining area with corian counters, stainless steel appliances (fridge included) and pantry. Two master suites. The first floor master features tray ceiling, garden tub, step-in shower, double vanity and a double closet. Second floor master has access to the 2nd floor, private piazza. Big secondary bedrooms, double vanity in secondary bath & huge loft area. Screened-porch, two-car detached garage. Amazing community amenities- pool, tennis, equestrian facilities & more.