All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 2013 Trigger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
2013 Trigger Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2013 Trigger Drive

2013 Trigger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2013 Trigger Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This Charleston-style charmer has every detail covered for the look and feel of a low-country home right here in Indian Trail. You will immediately notice the two covered porches overlooking the common areas as soon as you pull up- perfect for rocking chairs and socializing (even the ceilings are painted Haint blue for all you Charleston historians). Formal foyer area greets you as you walk-in. Hardwood floors through common areas. Gorgeous fireplace and built-ins finish the living room. Galley style kitchen adjacent to dining area with corian counters, stainless steel appliances (fridge included) and pantry. Two master suites. The first floor master features tray ceiling, garden tub, step-in shower, double vanity and a double closet. Second floor master has access to the 2nd floor, private piazza. Big secondary bedrooms, double vanity in secondary bath & huge loft area. Screened-porch, two-car detached garage. Amazing community amenities- pool, tennis, equestrian facilities & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Trigger Drive have any available units?
2013 Trigger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2013 Trigger Drive have?
Some of 2013 Trigger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Trigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Trigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Trigger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Trigger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Trigger Drive offers parking.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Trigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Trigger Drive has a pool.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 Trigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Trigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Trigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Trigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University