Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1018 Fountainbrook Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

1018 Fountainbrook Dr

1018 Fountainbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Fountainbrook Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
MUST SEE large 3 bedroom home in the very desirable Brandon Oaks subdivision. Move-in ready, EXCELLENT condition. Nice neutral paint & newer carpet throughout. Tons of upgrades - nice fixtures, moldings, & more.. Large open living area w/ gas fireplace, formal dining, breakfast area, and sunroom area downstairs. 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs + a large bonus area - perfect for media or rec room. Spacious master suite w/ trey ceiling. Large FENCED backyard. Community pool, playground, pond.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have any available units?
1018 Fountainbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have?
Some of 1018 Fountainbrook Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Fountainbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Fountainbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Fountainbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Fountainbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 Fountainbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.

