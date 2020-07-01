1018 Fountainbrook Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

MUST SEE large 3 bedroom home in the very desirable Brandon Oaks subdivision. Move-in ready, EXCELLENT condition. Nice neutral paint & newer carpet throughout. Tons of upgrades - nice fixtures, moldings, & more.. Large open living area w/ gas fireplace, formal dining, breakfast area, and sunroom area downstairs. 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs + a large bonus area - perfect for media or rec room. Spacious master suite w/ trey ceiling. Large FENCED backyard. Community pool, playground, pond.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.