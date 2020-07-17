All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:16 AM

509 Avent Ferry Road - 1

509 Avent Ferry Road · (919) 935-8452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Come home to the beautiful, end unit townhome on a triplex building nestled privately in a wooded lot walking distance on the right to the Cultural Art center, Town Hall Comons, heart of downtown Holly Springs and to the left the new UNC Rex Healthcare, South Park Village and HWY 55 making it a easy commute out to RTP on I540. Recently renovated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, granite counters, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with Laundry on the ground floor. Private deck and attached exterior storage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have any available units?
509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have?
Some of 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Avent Ferry Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
