509 Avent Ferry Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Come home to the beautiful, end unit townhome on a triplex building nestled privately in a wooded lot walking distance on the right to the Cultural Art center, Town Hall Comons, heart of downtown Holly Springs and to the left the new UNC Rex Healthcare, South Park Village and HWY 55 making it a easy commute out to RTP on I540. Recently renovated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, granite counters, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with Laundry on the ground floor. Private deck and attached exterior storage.

