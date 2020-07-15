Amenities

102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near the corner of Raeford Road and Fayetteville Road, Raeford Fields is just minutes away from Fort Bragg as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Fayetteville, North Carolina has to offer. Raeford Fields offers unique two or four bedroom single family homes that include an off-the-leash dog park, basketball court, tennis courts and playgrounds just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. With no breed or weight restrictions, dogs of all sizes are welcome here. Challenge your friends on our basketball or tennis courts, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out in our on-site park. If you're looking for a home close to Fort Bragg or want to experience the perks of a wonderful single family home in a convenient location, Raeford Fields is the place for you! You deserve the very best in living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!



(RLNE5527030)