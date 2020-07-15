All apartments in Hoke County
Find more places like 102 Bellflower Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoke County, NC
/
102 Bellflower Cir
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

102 Bellflower Cir

102 Bellflower Cir · (910) 875-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC 28376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Bellflower Cir · Avail. now

$1,045

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near the corner of Raeford Road and Fayetteville Road, Raeford Fields is just minutes away from Fort Bragg as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Fayetteville, North Carolina has to offer. Raeford Fields offers unique two or four bedroom single family homes that include an off-the-leash dog park, basketball court, tennis courts and playgrounds just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. With no breed or weight restrictions, dogs of all sizes are welcome here. Challenge your friends on our basketball or tennis courts, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out in our on-site park. If you're looking for a home close to Fort Bragg or want to experience the perks of a wonderful single family home in a convenient location, Raeford Fields is the place for you! You deserve the very best in living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!

(RLNE5527030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Bellflower Cir have any available units?
102 Bellflower Cir has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Bellflower Cir have?
Some of 102 Bellflower Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Bellflower Cir currently offering any rent specials?
102 Bellflower Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Bellflower Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Bellflower Cir is pet friendly.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir offer parking?
Yes, 102 Bellflower Cir offers parking.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Bellflower Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir have a pool?
No, 102 Bellflower Cir does not have a pool.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir have accessible units?
No, 102 Bellflower Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Bellflower Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Bellflower Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Bellflower Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Bellflower Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr
Raeford, NC 28376

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Florence, SCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCAlbemarle, NC
Pinehurst, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NCLaurinburg, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCAsheboro, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity