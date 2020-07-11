Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hillsborough apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
1 of 62

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
72 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
14 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
5 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1225 sqft
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hillsborough, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hillsborough apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hillsborough apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

