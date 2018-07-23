All apartments in High Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6066 Birkdale Dr.

6066 Birkdale Drive · (336) 880-0221
Location

6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC 27265
Laurel Oak Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773

Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master bedroom!
House is located in very nice neighborhood in the north part of High Point, five minute drive to many stores and restaurants with easy access to the highway.
High rating Davidson county schools schools!
No pets allowed!
NO multi-family allowed!
No smoking allowed inside property. Smoking inside property will void return of security deposit!
Bringing pets into the property, will void contract, return of security deposit and is ground for eviction from the property.
This is a very nice and well kept property ready for moving in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19773
Property Id 19773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have any available units?
6066 Birkdale Dr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have?
Some of 6066 Birkdale Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6066 Birkdale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6066 Birkdale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 Birkdale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6066 Birkdale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6066 Birkdale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6066 Birkdale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have a pool?
No, 6066 Birkdale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6066 Birkdale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 Birkdale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6066 Birkdale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
