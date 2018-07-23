6066 Birkdale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773



Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master bedroom!

House is located in very nice neighborhood in the north part of High Point, five minute drive to many stores and restaurants with easy access to the highway.

High rating Davidson county schools schools!

No pets allowed!

NO multi-family allowed!

No smoking allowed inside property. Smoking inside property will void return of security deposit!

Bringing pets into the property, will void contract, return of security deposit and is ground for eviction from the property.

This is a very nice and well kept property ready for moving in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19773

No Pets Allowed



