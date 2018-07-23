All apartments in High Point
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3946 Elizabeth Glen Way

3946 Elizabeth Glen Way · (336) 407-5554
Location

3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC 27282
Nottingham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1125 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847

Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen opens to living area with spacious breakfast area accented by bay window, lots of bright cabinetry, microwave, dishwasher, range/oven, fridge, and garbage disposal. Master suite boasts cathedral ceilings walk in closet and large bathroom with dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms with closets and a full bathroom. Upper level laundry with washer/dryer. Enjoy cooking out on your patio with a gated privacy fence and view. Community has direct access to Gibson park for walking, biking, covered picnic shelter and more! Located near the Palladium shops, restaurants, theatre, gyms with easy access to highways, airport, and medical facilities. Florence elementary, Southwest middle and High school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283847
Property Id 283847

(RLNE5792075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have any available units?
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have?
Some of 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way offer parking?
No, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have a pool?
No, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Elizabeth Glen Way has units with dishwashers.
