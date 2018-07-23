All apartments in High Point
Find more places like 2814 Craig Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
High Point, NC
/
2814 Craig Point
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2814 Craig Point

2814 Craig Point Road · (336) 722-8301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
High Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC 27263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.
***Water, Trash, Sewer Included***
3 bedroom 1.5 bath homes available for rent in High Point. Newly renovated interior, spacious kitchen with appliances included. Enjoy this serene, peaceful neighborhood with quick access to Highway 311, shopping and great restaurants. Homes available on Brentwood Street, Vista Circle, Craig Point and Cork Tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Craig Point have any available units?
2814 Craig Point has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
Is 2814 Craig Point currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Craig Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Craig Point pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Craig Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 2814 Craig Point offer parking?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Craig Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Craig Point have a pool?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Craig Point have accessible units?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Craig Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Craig Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Craig Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2814 Craig Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St
High Point, NC 27265
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr
High Point, NC 27262
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way
High Point, NC 27265

Similar Pages

High Point 1 BedroomsHigh Point 2 Bedrooms
High Point Apartments with GymHigh Point Dog Friendly Apartments
High Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCMebane, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCThomasville, NC
Reidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VALocust, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Oak Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

High Point UniversityGuilford College
Catawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
Mitchell Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity