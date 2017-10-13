All apartments in High Point
Location

216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC 27260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Friendly Avenue · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout. Stove and refrigerator are included.

24 Month Lease, Security deposit and Lease administration fee applies.

Call 336-355-6688 to schedule your showing

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Friendly Avenue have any available units?
216 Friendly Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Friendly Avenue have?
Some of 216 Friendly Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Friendly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 Friendly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Friendly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 216 Friendly Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 Friendly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Friendly Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 Friendly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Friendly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Friendly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
