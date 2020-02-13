405 Cottonwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home. The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. From the kitchen pass through the French doors that lead to an enclosed patio. Large storage room off of the kitchen that has washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced in backyard has a shed for extra storage. Pets are negotiable! More Advertising photos to come.