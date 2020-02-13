All apartments in Havelock
405 Cottonwood Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

405 Cottonwood Court

405 Cottonwood Lane · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
Location

405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home. The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. From the kitchen pass through the French doors that lead to an enclosed patio. Large storage room off of the kitchen that has washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced in backyard has a shed for extra storage. Pets are negotiable! More Advertising photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Cottonwood Court have any available units?
405 Cottonwood Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Cottonwood Court have?
Some of 405 Cottonwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Cottonwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
405 Cottonwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Cottonwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Cottonwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 405 Cottonwood Court does offer parking.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Cottonwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court have a pool?
No, 405 Cottonwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court have accessible units?
No, 405 Cottonwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Cottonwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Cottonwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Cottonwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
