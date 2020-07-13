/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:49 AM
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Woodland Dr
149 Woodland Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1100 sqft
149 Woodland Dr Available 08/10/20 Single Family home - Available 8/10/2020 The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has amazing features such as tile floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, painted floors in the 2 car garage and much
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
1 of 10
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.
1 of 11
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
132 Twin Wood Drive
132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Mustang Court Apt. C
29 Mustang Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$690
751 sqft
29 Mustang Court Apt C Havelock, NC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Upstairs Unit Situated on the edge of the Croatan National Forest. It is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
352 Lee Drive
352 Lee Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Completely renovated, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home centrally located to Cherry Point, and a short drive to the beach. This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a detached shed. Pets negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Havelock
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
12 Cherokee Drive
12 Cherokee Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
2225 sqft
Available 8/21/2020Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the heart of Havelock. This grand 2 story home features a covered front porch, open back deck and 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Ct
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
101 Kenmore Ct Available 11/09/20 Beautiful Home, just around the corner from the community pool! - Available 11/9/20 This is a must see custom home with tons of great features and community amenities including a pool! Located in Lynwood Highlands
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Arrowhead Trail
105 Arrowhead Trl, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1300 sqft
105 Arrowhead Trail Available 08/07/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 8/7/2020 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1129 Bennett Rd 2B
1129 Bennett Road, Minnesott Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Bennett Landing 2B - Property Id: 305525 If you want relaxation, feel the breeze on your face and listen to the water lapping on the shore..This is the place for you... Open floor plan townhome overlooking the Neuse River.
1 of 21
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Branch
207 Seattle Slew
207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Branch
204 Marie Ct
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
204 Marie Ct Available 11/09/20 Great home in a desirable neighborhood! - Available 11/9/2020 Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3137 Drew Ave
3137 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
3137 Drew Ave Available 08/07/20 New Bern Family Home 3 bedroom with FROG - Available 8/7/2020 This beautiful home is located in Longleaf Pines in New Bern and offers a nice open floor plan with a large living room and a cozy fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.