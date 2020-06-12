Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC with garage

Havelock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

1 Unit Available
301 Tall Pine Rd
301 Tall Pine Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1114 sqft
301 Tall Pine Road - Three bedroom house with an attached garage, has an energy efficient heat pump, screened porch & dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock

Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2038 sqft
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area

1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.

1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock

Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.

Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.

1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.

1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.

Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1218 Mona Passage Court
1218 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2707 sqft
Gracious brick one-level home on cul-de-sac in beautiful gated Fairfield Harbour community. Home backs to open space owned by POA and sits son 1.5 lots for added privacy. Three good sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Havelock, NC

Havelock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

