8439 Magnolia Springs

Great Home With Community Pools & Tennis - Located In Desirable Harrisburg! This FRESHLY PAINTED and NEW CARPETING throughout the Home ... You will just Love this 4 Bedroom Home with stone accents and covered front rocking chair porch, Kitchen with NEW REFRIGERATOR, plenty of counter tops space too, pantry, large eating area & open to great room with gas fireplace. Dining room with Wainscoting, Owners suite is large with vaulted ceilings and huge walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks and a garden tub with and separate shower, 3 other spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room for convenience. The backyard is private with established trees and has two car garage too. Plus so much more!!! The community offers a pool, tennis courts, playground and walking trails.



