Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

8439 Magnolia Springs

8439 Magnolia Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8439 Magnolia Springs Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Home With Community Pools & Tennis - Located In Desirable Harrisburg! This FRESHLY PAINTED and NEW CARPETING throughout the Home ... You will just Love this 4 Bedroom Home with stone accents and covered front rocking chair porch, Kitchen with NEW REFRIGERATOR, plenty of counter tops space too, pantry, large eating area & open to great room with gas fireplace. Dining room with Wainscoting, Owners suite is large with vaulted ceilings and huge walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks and a garden tub with and separate shower, 3 other spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room for convenience. The backyard is private with established trees and has two car garage too. Plus so much more!!! The community offers a pool, tennis courts, playground and walking trails.

(RLNE5453188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have any available units?
8439 Magnolia Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 8439 Magnolia Springs have?
Some of 8439 Magnolia Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8439 Magnolia Springs currently offering any rent specials?
8439 Magnolia Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8439 Magnolia Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 8439 Magnolia Springs is pet friendly.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs offer parking?
Yes, 8439 Magnolia Springs offers parking.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8439 Magnolia Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have a pool?
Yes, 8439 Magnolia Springs has a pool.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have accessible units?
No, 8439 Magnolia Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 8439 Magnolia Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8439 Magnolia Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 8439 Magnolia Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
