6636 Thistle Down Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile). The spacious living room features a wood burning fireplace and plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the eat in kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals using the stainless steel appliances, which are scheduled to be installed. For extra counter and cabinet space you can use the center island, which also comes in handy when catching a quick bite. The 2nd dining room is gorgeous with arched entries and the plush carpet adds to the inviting atmosphere. This home is a place where memories can be made so we invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.