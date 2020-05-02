All apartments in Harrisburg
6636 Thistle Down Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 3:09 PM

6636 Thistle Down Drive

6636 Thistle Down Drive · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6636 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile). The spacious living room features a wood burning fireplace and plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the eat in kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals using the stainless steel appliances, which are scheduled to be installed. For extra counter and cabinet space you can use the center island, which also comes in handy when catching a quick bite. The 2nd dining room is gorgeous with arched entries and the plush carpet adds to the inviting atmosphere. This home is a place where memories can be made so we invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have any available units?
6636 Thistle Down Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have?
Some of 6636 Thistle Down Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 Thistle Down Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Thistle Down Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Thistle Down Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Thistle Down Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive offer parking?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have a pool?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have accessible units?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Thistle Down Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
