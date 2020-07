Amenities

We're offering 3,840 sq ft of warehouse space in an extremely convenient location off of hwy 49 in Harrisburg. Just minutes from 485, 85, 601, George Liles Parkway and 24/27 and easy access to Matthews, Concord, Midland, Albemarle, Charlotte, Huntersville, Mint Hill, and University / UNCC area.



It has a shared dock and 18' drive in door.

Electric Front Bay door

Break room

Right off of hwy49

Close to University, Concord, and 85