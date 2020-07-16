All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:34 PM

214 Saddle Lane

214 Saddle Lane · (330) 310-1743
Location

214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC 27546

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2046 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house. This home has all the upgrades, formal dining area with beautiful ceilings, granite countertops, with pull up breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, tons of counter space, stainless (new) appliacnces gas fireplace. This is all before you get to the master suite with tray ceilings, custom closet work in a huge walk in, separate shower and soaking tub .Pets are welcome with $300 pet fee per pet, restricted breeds. Apply today, this one will not last!! 12-18 month leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Saddle Lane have any available units?
214 Saddle Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Saddle Lane have?
Some of 214 Saddle Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Saddle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 Saddle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Saddle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 214 Saddle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 214 Saddle Lane offer parking?
No, 214 Saddle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 214 Saddle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Saddle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Saddle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 214 Saddle Lane has a pool.
Does 214 Saddle Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 Saddle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Saddle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Saddle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Saddle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Saddle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
