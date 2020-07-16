214 Saddle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house. This home has all the upgrades, formal dining area with beautiful ceilings, granite countertops, with pull up breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, tons of counter space, stainless (new) appliacnces gas fireplace. This is all before you get to the master suite with tray ceilings, custom closet work in a huge walk in, separate shower and soaking tub .Pets are welcome with $300 pet fee per pet, restricted breeds. Apply today, this one will not last!! 12-18 month leases available.