Harnett County, NC
180 Watchman Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

180 Watchman Lane

180 Watchmen Lane · (910) 867-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

180 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Two-story home located in The Manors at Lexington Plantation. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Floors include hardwood, carpet, and vinyl. Kitchen features granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances.Master bathroom features a garden tub as well as two closets. Laundry room upstairs. Double car garage. Pets allowed. Access to community pool. TEXT HPM1312 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Watchman Lane have any available units?
180 Watchman Lane has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Watchman Lane have?
Some of 180 Watchman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Watchman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
180 Watchman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Watchman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Watchman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 180 Watchman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 180 Watchman Lane offers parking.
Does 180 Watchman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Watchman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Watchman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 180 Watchman Lane has a pool.
Does 180 Watchman Lane have accessible units?
No, 180 Watchman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Watchman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Watchman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Watchman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Watchman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
