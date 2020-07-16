180 Watchman Lane

Amenities

Two-story home located in The Manors at Lexington Plantation. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Floors include hardwood, carpet, and vinyl. Kitchen features granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances.Master bathroom features a garden tub as well as two closets. Laundry room upstairs. Double car garage. Pets allowed. Access to community pool. TEXT HPM1312 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/