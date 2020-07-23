164 Valley Stream Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

Very well-kept 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home located in the gated golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, open living room, kitchen and dining area on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The 2nd floor has the 4th bedroom with a private full bathroom. Perfect for guest/MIL. Enjoy the screened back patio overlooking the large fenced yard. Home backs to a management wetpond. Home is located across from one of the many parks in Anderson Creek Club. This home is located in a cul-de-sac and is near the back gate for easy access to/from the community. Monthly rent includes: Internet service and usage of the onsite amenities (pools, parks, tennis courts, fishing ponds and more). Move-in ready by September 1, 2020. Schedule your showing today.