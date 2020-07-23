All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:40 PM

164 Valley Stream Road

164 Valley Stream Rd · No Longer Available
Location

164 Valley Stream Rd, Harnett County, NC 28390

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Very well-kept 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home located in the gated golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, open living room, kitchen and dining area on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The 2nd floor has the 4th bedroom with a private full bathroom. Perfect for guest/MIL. Enjoy the screened back patio overlooking the large fenced yard. Home backs to a management wetpond. Home is located across from one of the many parks in Anderson Creek Club. This home is located in a cul-de-sac and is near the back gate for easy access to/from the community. Monthly rent includes: Internet service and usage of the onsite amenities (pools, parks, tennis courts, fishing ponds and more). Move-in ready by September 1, 2020. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Valley Stream Road have any available units?
164 Valley Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harnett County, NC.
What amenities does 164 Valley Stream Road have?
Some of 164 Valley Stream Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Valley Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
164 Valley Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Valley Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 164 Valley Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road offer parking?
No, 164 Valley Stream Road does not offer parking.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Valley Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road have a pool?
Yes, 164 Valley Stream Road has a pool.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 164 Valley Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Valley Stream Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Valley Stream Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Valley Stream Road does not have units with air conditioning.
