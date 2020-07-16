128 Lamplighter Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Premier Home in Anderson Creek Golf Club, On 17th Fairway Golf Course, This Executive Home has a Open Floor Plan w/Customs Features that Includes High Ceilings, Customs Columns, Hardwood ,Ceramic Tile, Granite Countertops, Super Large Media Rm w/Complete Surround Sound, Vaulted Ceiling and a Great View of the Golf Course on 2nd Level. HOA included Cable, Internet, Lawn care & Access Pools & Common Activity Area's. 2nd Level Would be Perfect for a In-Law Suite!!! Pets upon approval. TEXT HPM1328 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.