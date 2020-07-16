All apartments in Harnett County
128 Lamplighter Way
128 Lamplighter Way

128 Lamplighter Way · (910) 867-0551
Location

128 Lamplighter Way, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Premier Home in Anderson Creek Golf Club, On 17th Fairway Golf Course, This Executive Home has a Open Floor Plan w/Customs Features that Includes High Ceilings, Customs Columns, Hardwood ,Ceramic Tile, Granite Countertops, Super Large Media Rm w/Complete Surround Sound, Vaulted Ceiling and a Great View of the Golf Course on 2nd Level. HOA included Cable, Internet, Lawn care & Access Pools & Common Activity Area's. 2nd Level Would be Perfect for a In-Law Suite!!! Pets upon approval. TEXT HPM1328 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Lamplighter Way have any available units?
128 Lamplighter Way has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Lamplighter Way have?
Some of 128 Lamplighter Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Lamplighter Way currently offering any rent specials?
128 Lamplighter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Lamplighter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Lamplighter Way is pet friendly.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way offer parking?
No, 128 Lamplighter Way does not offer parking.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Lamplighter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way have a pool?
Yes, 128 Lamplighter Way has a pool.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way have accessible units?
No, 128 Lamplighter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Lamplighter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Lamplighter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Lamplighter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
