128 Lamplighter Way

Amenities
Premier Home in Anderson Creek Golf Club, On 17th Fairway Golf Course, This Executive Home has a Open Floor Plan w/Customs Features that Includes High Ceilings, Customs Columns, Hardwood ,Ceramic Tile, Granite Countertops, Super Large Media Rm w/Complete Surround Sound, Vaulted Ceiling and a Great View of the Golf Course on 2nd Level. HOA included Cable, Internet, Lawn care & Access Pools & Common Activity Area's. 2nd Level Would be Perfect for a In-Law Suite!!! Pets upon approval. TEXT HPM1328 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.