Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage internet access

108 Pine Hawk Drive Available 07/20/20 108 Pine Hawk ~ Anderson Creek Club - ***Home Not Available for Move In Until AFTER July 20, 2020.**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in gated golf community with internet and lawn care included! This home features a covered front porch, wrought iron fenced in back yard, a foyer, great room with fireplace, wainscot paneling in dining area and finished bonus area. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, tile back splash with stainless steel appliances to include range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal. Master bedroom has walk in closets, master bathroom has separate shower, and garden tub. The home also includes a heat pump for heating and central A/C, carpet, hardwood, tile flooring, some window treatments, smoke alarms, ceiling fans, and double car garage.



**Amenities are available with deposit for gym and pool**



Pets: Negotiable with owner. If Owner does allow the Pet(s), There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.

Group Share: Yes, But No More Than 2 Singles

Section 8: No

HOA: Yes

Year Built: 2012



Electric: South River

Water: Harnett Co

Sewer: Harnett Co



Grade School: Overhills

Middle School: Overhills

High School: Overhills



***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***

M: 030420

V: 032720

MLS:

PM: Jennifer (Harnett)



(RLNE5914611)