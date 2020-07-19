All apartments in Harnett County
108 Pine Hawk Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

108 Pine Hawk Drive

108 Pine Hawk Drive · (910) 487-4400
Location

108 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Pine Hawk Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2441 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
108 Pine Hawk Drive Available 07/20/20 108 Pine Hawk ~ Anderson Creek Club - ***Home Not Available for Move In Until AFTER July 20, 2020.**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in gated golf community with internet and lawn care included! This home features a covered front porch, wrought iron fenced in back yard, a foyer, great room with fireplace, wainscot paneling in dining area and finished bonus area. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, tile back splash with stainless steel appliances to include range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal. Master bedroom has walk in closets, master bathroom has separate shower, and garden tub. The home also includes a heat pump for heating and central A/C, carpet, hardwood, tile flooring, some window treatments, smoke alarms, ceiling fans, and double car garage.

**Amenities are available with deposit for gym and pool**

Pets: Negotiable with owner. If Owner does allow the Pet(s), There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: Yes, But No More Than 2 Singles
Section 8: No
HOA: Yes
Year Built: 2012

Electric: South River
Water: Harnett Co
Sewer: Harnett Co

Grade School: Overhills
Middle School: Overhills
High School: Overhills

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 030420
V: 032720
MLS:
PM: Jennifer (Harnett)

(RLNE5914611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have any available units?
108 Pine Hawk Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have?
Some of 108 Pine Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Pine Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Pine Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Pine Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Pine Hawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Pine Hawk Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Pine Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Pine Hawk Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Pine Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Pine Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Pine Hawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Pine Hawk Drive has units with air conditioning.
