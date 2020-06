Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This gorgeous three bedroom and two bathroom home is located in the Pinecrest at Sawgrass subdivision. The home is in a great location and offers approximately 1,157 square feet of living space. The property was built in 2007. First floor master bedroom. Pets are allowed with fee. Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance.