All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 705 E 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
705 E 4th Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:42 PM

705 E 4th Street

705 East 4th Street · (704) 953-8736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020705A E. 4th Street $1,000.00 per month with a one or two year lease. This two bedroom home is the entire upstairs of the house with a private entrance. The home has an open floor plan with a new kitchen that's open to the living room. There are two large bedrooms with big closets and a renovated bathroom with a new tile shower and stone bathroom sink. The home also has a renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. The appliances include a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and a washer and dryer. House is located on 4th Street between Student Street and Jarvis Street and only 1 block from ECU. Great home with lots of space. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 E 4th Street have any available units?
705 E 4th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 E 4th Street have?
Some of 705 E 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 E 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 E 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 705 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 E 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 705 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 E 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 705 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 705 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 E 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 705 E 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr
Greenville, NC 27858
Southgate
14A Merry Lane
Greenville, NC 27858
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity