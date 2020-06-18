705 E 4th Street

Amenities

Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020705A E. 4th Street $1,000.00 per month with a one or two year lease. This two bedroom home is the entire upstairs of the house with a private entrance. The home has an open floor plan with a new kitchen that's open to the living room. There are two large bedrooms with big closets and a renovated bathroom with a new tile shower and stone bathroom sink. The home also has a renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. The appliances include a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and a washer and dryer. House is located on 4th Street between Student Street and Jarvis Street and only 1 block from ECU. Great home with lots of space. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)