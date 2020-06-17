All apartments in Greenville
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6

4128 Kittrell Farms Drive · (252) 355-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC 27858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and a pantry. Relax outside on your private patio with exterior storage. Need to schedule an appointment for viewing.

Managed by Greenville Property Management
252-355-4600
1440 E. Arlington Blvd. Suite A
Inside the United Real Estate Office

Call 252-355-4600 for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have any available units?
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have?
Some of 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
