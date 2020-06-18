All apartments in Greenville
407 S Jarvis Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:42 PM

407 S Jarvis Street

407 South Jarvis Street · (704) 953-8736
Location

407 South Jarvis Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020407A S. Jarvis Street $1,200.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This home is a great 2 bedroom 1 full bath on the corner of Jarvis Street & 5th Street. It has been completely renovated with a super nice kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and even a second floor skylight. This home has a large bedroom and a renovated bathroom. This is about as close to ECU and downtown you can live especially a home with new everything. This home is only 1 house from ECU and 5th Street. Don't wait if you want to live in this great renovated home that's almost on campus. This home just came back on the market for rent and is never available for long so call today. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S Jarvis Street have any available units?
407 S Jarvis Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 407 S Jarvis Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 S Jarvis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S Jarvis Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 S Jarvis Street does offer parking.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street have a pool?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street have accessible units?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 S Jarvis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 S Jarvis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
