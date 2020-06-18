407 S Jarvis Street

Amenities

Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020407A S. Jarvis Street $1,200.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This home is a great 2 bedroom 1 full bath on the corner of Jarvis Street & 5th Street. It has been completely renovated with a super nice kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and even a second floor skylight. This home has a large bedroom and a renovated bathroom. This is about as close to ECU and downtown you can live especially a home with new everything. This home is only 1 house from ECU and 5th Street. Don't wait if you want to live in this great renovated home that's almost on campus. This home just came back on the market for rent and is never available for long so call today. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)