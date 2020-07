Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill garage

**$600** per room, UTILITIES INCLUDED and fully FURNISHED Perfect for students, traveling nurses and all needing short term rentals!Rental includes full access to BILLIARDS/GAMING room with mounted flat screen TVPool table will be installed 7/29!!Living room includes a mounted 72 inch TV as wellNEW A/C unit HUGE front yard with FENCED IN back yard, gas grill and patio area - LANDSCAPING INCLUDEDSpacious dining room with all appliances availalbe and EXTRA refrigeratorand freezer located in garagePlenty of PARKING spaces 2 rooms available - MOVE IN READY! 11 Month Lease #ECU #Nurses #Vidant #Travel #Doctors #TravelNurse #GreenvilleNC #Rental