Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet fireplace oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed clubhouse playground

For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greensboro, as we are ideally located just minutes from downtown, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Piedmont Place.