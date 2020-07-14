Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piedmont Place.
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
clubhouse
playground
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greensboro, as we are ideally located just minutes from downtown, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Piedmont Place.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Piedmont Place have any available units?
Piedmont Place has 5 units available starting at $1,572 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Piedmont Place have?
Some of Piedmont Place's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piedmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
Piedmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piedmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Piedmont Place is pet friendly.
Does Piedmont Place offer parking?
Yes, Piedmont Place offers parking.
Does Piedmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Piedmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Piedmont Place have a pool?
Yes, Piedmont Place has a pool.
Does Piedmont Place have accessible units?
No, Piedmont Place does not have accessible units.